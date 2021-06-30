New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at his cousin, critically injuring her, and killing her husband a week ago in a suspected honour killing case in Dwarka, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Vicky, they said.

The shooting took place on the night of June 24 at the couple's rented accommodation in Ambarhai village of Dwarka Sector-23.

Vinay Dahiya (23) died after being shot four times, while Kiran Dahiya (19) received a wound in her neck and is undergoing treatment.

Police had suspected that it might be a case of honour killing. The couple had eloped last year against the wishes of their families, they had said.

In August last year, the couple had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, demanding police protection. The court had passed directions to the Sonipat police for the couple's safety.

