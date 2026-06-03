India News | Dwarka Mor Murder Case Solved Within Hours, Three Arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In a swift investigation, a team of Bindapur Police Station in Delhi on Tuesday solved a blind murder case within four hours and apprehended three persons.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Namesh Pandey alias Aman (22) and Chirag alias Aman (20), both residents of Mohan Garden, Delhi. The third accused is a 17-year-old juvenile whose identity has been withheld by authorities in accordance with legal protocols.

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According to police officials, the matter came to light on June 2.Police Station Bindapur received information regarding the death of one Sonu Kumar, a resident of Mohan Garden, while undergoing medical treatment at a hospital.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the police revealed that the victim, Sonu Kumar, had sustained grievous injuries after being brutally assaulted by a group of individuals near the KD Banquet Hall at Dwarka Mor.

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Acting promptly on the information, a dedicated team of PS Bindapur, under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP-I) Niharika Bhatt and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dabri, Sanjiv Kumar, rushed to the scene of the crime. Upon arrival, the investigative team discovered blood stains and other crucial forensic evidence.

Police officials said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was immediately summoned to the spot to conduct a thorough inspection and collect relevant exhibits for scientific examination.

Based on the facts and evidence gathered during the initial spot investigation, the police registered an FIR under Section 103(1) (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Bindapur.

The body of the deceased was shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and the family members were informed of the proceedings.

Dedicated teams of Bindapur Police Station launched an intensive local investigation, analysed manual intelligence, and conducted a series of targeted raids across multiple hideouts, officials said. As a result of the quick mobilisation, three accused involved in the crime were successfully tracked down and cornered within four hours of the initial report.The police are probing the matter further and establishing the exact motive behind the fatal assault. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)