Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19 (ANI): DMK organized a major protest in Chennai against the BJP-led union government concerning the New Education Policy, the Trilingual Language System (Hindi imposition), and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the protest. At the same time, DMK Alliance party leaders from MDMK Vaiko MP, Congress State President Selvaperunthagai, VCK President Thirumavalavan MP, Indian Union Muslim League National President Kader Mohideen, TMMK State Secretary Abdul Samad, Tamilaga Valurimai Party Chief Velmurugan MLA and other Alliance party leaders have participated in the protest.

A large number of cadres from the DMK and alliance parties participated in the protest, holding placards that called for the Central Government to release funds to Tamil Nadu and to refrain from imposing a trilingual language policy in the state. Tamil Nadu ministers, including Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, Sekar Babu, and Ma. Subramanian, as well as DMK MLAs and MPs such as Tamilachi Thangapandian and Kanimozhi Somu, also joined the protest.

Tamilnadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi protested and agitated against the Union government.

While speaking in the protest, Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "To save the Education and Language of our state, I have come here to protest against the Union Government; I have not come to participate in this protest as a DyCM. I have come here to participate in a DMK youth wing cadre. In the union budget 2025, the funds that must be shared with all states were majorly given to Uttra Pradesh and Gujarat states, and Tamilnadu was neglected completely."

He added, "Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that we only provide funds if TN accepts the Trilingual Language policy."

Udhayanidhi said "We didn't ask for our father's money; we have asked only for our Tax money and our rights. We are asking for our fund rights. Mainly, this is a Dravidian land, this is a Periyar land, Tamilnadu is a self-respected land, and do u think you(BJP) can threaten us? It will never happen in Tamilnadu. Last time, when you attempted to take away the rights of the Tamil people, they started a "Go back Modi" campaign, and now, if you try it again with the Tamilnadu people, this time the voice will be 'Get out Modi' that agitation will be done to send you(PM) back."

Speaking further, Udhayanidhi Stalin demanded that the Union Government release the funds due immediately to the Tamilnadu education department for the welfare of the students, he said, "Tamil Nadu Children's studies should not get affected due to it. We respect the Constitution and democracy and are democratically raising our voices. Our voice needs to be heard by the fascist BJP-led Union government ears. They should respect our rights. Otherwise, we (Tamil Nadu) will not hesitate to face another language war. Tamils are people who value love and will never surrender for Intimidating".

Udhayanidhi Stalin made it clear that the people of Tamil Nadu would never accept the Trilingual language policy. He emphasized that the Tamil people would never be subjugated and that this was a matter of self-respect. He also highlighted that Tamil Nadu has a long history of protesting against the imposition of Hindi and for education.

"The two-language policy has allowed Tamils to excel globally. For Tamils, language and identity are more important than politics. NEP and the imposition of Hindi upon Tamil Nadu are concerned about the future of the children and the Tamils, and it is not confined to the DMK alone," he said.

He also questioned why the AIADMK is remaining silent on this issue.

"AIADMK must firmly oppose the NEP, and we(AIADMK) have to protest jointly against it. Even I appeal here to AIADMK to join us, take this issue to the streets, and protest. The party (AIADMK) bearing the name of Anna (former Chief Minister C N Annadurai) and Dravida should not remain silent on this issue," he said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin also urged all political parties to rise above party lines and unitedly oppose the trilingual policy of the BJP-led Union Government, which wants to dump Tamilnadu.

"If they want to impose Hindi again, I am saying now, not hundreds more than thousands of Tamils will sacrifice their lives for Tamil language. I urge the Union Government not to do politics in the children's education or their future, and I urge you to release the funds immediately," he said. (ANI)

