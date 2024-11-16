Itanagar, Nov 16 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday urged mediapersons to adhere to journalistic ethics while sharing information with the public, stating that a dynamic, ethical, and responsible media is crucial for the state's development.

Speaking at the National Press Day celebration at Arunachal Press Club (APC) here, Dukam said media has earned the trust of the people, making it a reliable source of information and knowledge.

"I encourage all media professionals to carry out their duties with sincerity, dedication, and integrity. A dynamic, ethical, and responsible media is crucial for the state's development. By highlighting important issues, standing up for truth, and educating the public, our media will shape Arunachal Pradesh's future," Dukam said.

Dukam, however, also raised doubts about the credibility of some new digital platforms, calling for a system to identify genuine outlets and tackle "fake ones that are harming society and the state".

"There should be a regulatory body to identify authentic media outlets. The state government has empowered the APC and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) to carry out this task," Dukam added, urging journalists to remain united.

The minister also assured the media community of government support. He promised to work on framing the advertisement policy for electronic and digital media by December and implement the journalist pension scheme soon.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, while addressing the journalists, urged them to work with dedication for the state's progress.

"The media plays a strategic and vital role in development by sharing information about government policies, initiatives, and achievements. This transparency helps citizens make informed decisions. The media also has a duty to serve as the eyes and ears for the society and the government," Wahge said.

He emphasised the importance of truthful reporting and how dedicated journalism provides a platform for addressing public grievances.

Wahge also expressed concerns over the rising number of cancer cases in the state and urged the media to help raise awareness about the disease.

APC president Dodum Yangfo thanked the state government for its support, while APUWJ president Amar Sangno highlighted the significance of National Press Day.

He explained that the day celebrates the role of a free and responsible press in a democracy.

Sangno noted that the day also marks the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI), a regulatory body that maintains journalistic standards and protects press freedom.

During the event, several journalists were honored with the V Ravindran Excellence Award for print media and the Taro Chatung Excellence Award for electronic media.

V Ravindran Nair, Associate Editor of The Dawnlit Post, made significant contributions to print media in Arunachal Pradesh before his death on November 27, 2013.

Taro Chatung, a senior journalist and a pioneer in the state's electronic media, passed away due to cancer on October 26, 2019.

