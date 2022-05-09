Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said dynastic politics has no place in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that party workers should be rewarded based on their work and not as per family affiliations.

Also Read | Patiala Clash: Court Sends Main Accused Barjinder Singh Parwana to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

Scindia, who comes from the royal family of the Scindias, on Monday performed puja of the renovated bungalow allotted to him a few months back, along with his wife Priyadarshini Raje and son Mahanaryaman, BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Bride Marries Sister's Groom After Mix-Up Due to Power Cut in Ujjain.

“There is no dynastic politics in the BJP. As per the Prime Minister's thinking and ideology, he has clearly said that workers should be rewarded based on their excellent service and not based on their families,” Scindia told reporters at his renovated official residence in the posh Shyamla Hills area here when asked about PM Modi's stand on dynastic politics.

Scindia's bungalow shares its boundary with the official residence of former chief minister Uma Bharti of BJP and is also close to the residence of Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh.

Scindia said the prime minister is the source of inspiration for BJP workers.

He said they should work for the welfare of the people on this inspiration.

When asked about Congress leaders holding meetings in the Gwalior-Chambal division, considered his stronghold, Scindia said, “I wish to tell you that when I was in Congress at that time also, and now when I am in BJP, some people get itchy. I am moving forward on my way that is the path of public service. It is the path of progress and development. They should keep their thinking with them. I am attached with my people and it is my resolve to serve my God and they are my people.”

Scindia also congratulated the newly-appointed Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh.

“I congratulate Govind Singh from the bottom of my heart. I also convey my best wishes to him. As far as Congress activities are concerned, I am more concerned for the people of my area and their service. I am walking on my way and Congress is on its own,” he added.

Scindia joined the BJP in March 2020 after quitting Congress. His exit, along with several MLAs of Congress, led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath government in MP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)