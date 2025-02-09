Shimla, Feb 9 (PTI) The women self-help groups (SHGs) have successfully delivered over 1,050 online orders across the country, including Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan in almost a month since January 3, following the launch of the official e-commerce platform Himira, an official statement said.

With integration into e-commerce, products crafted by women of the SHGs are now automatically listed on platforms like Paytm and Mystore, making them accessible to buyers across the country, the statement issued here said.

"Through this digital platform, nearly 30,000 SHG women across the state have gained direct access to livelihood opportunities that were previously not accessible," Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

"The website features a diverse range of nearly 30 products, from hand-woven Himachali textiles to pure and natural food items", he said.

Sukhu said that he also gifted Himira products to Union Ministers and other dignitaries.

"Women associated with SHGs are enthusiastic about the government's initiative to enhance market access through the e-commerce platform. SHGs across the state have welcomed this step wholeheartedly", he added.

For Jaswinder Kaur of Nalagarh in Solan district, joining the Sainath SHG became a life changer.

Along with financial support and Rs 60,000 loan for livestock and non farming activities, she ventured into producing cow dung products. Her monthly income has now increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 20,000.

Megha Devi from Sullah of Kangra district started a small enterprise in 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf plate making) after getting associated with Shree Ganesh SHG. Her monthly income has increased from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 20000.

"Transforming my passion into livelihood has been a journey of resilience and growth. With every sale from my retail shop and each pattal I create, I don't just see profit but my children's dream coming to life", Megha said.

In Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti district, Rigzin Chhoedan found a new opportunity through Kangla Berry SHG. Engaged in agriculture, livestock rearing, handicrafts and handlooms, her monthly income has surged from Rs 4000 to Rs 25,000.

Anita Devi of Jhamiyat village in Hamirpur district said that she was initially dependent on a private IT job and was earning meagrely Rs 5000 per month.

However, her journey with SHG began with basic savings and through National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) training in mushroom cultivation, her monthly earning has now risen gradually to Rs 20,000.

