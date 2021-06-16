Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta inaugurated the e-Vigilance Clearance System on Wednesday for the employees of the Union Territory seeking no-objection certificates (NOCs).

He said the system has been developed to simplify the process of seeking NOCs and the vigilance clearance in a time-bound, efficient and transparent manner.

Complimenting the team associated with the development of the online system, the chief secretary asked the officials concerned to ensure that the process of issuance of NOCs is completed within seven days from the date of submission of the online applications.

He stressed upon the integration of the CPIS data with the vigilance clearance portal to enhance the efficiency of the system by giving access to the already existing employee database.

Mehta asked the general administration department to explore and replicate the module of the Government of India in the vigilance clearance system.

The e-Vigilance Clearance System will modernise the manual vigilance clearance process by making it time-bound and transparent, an official spokesperson said.

He said the project has been designed and developed by the IT expert team of the Directorate of Information Technology and Support System, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with the general administration department.

The new portal will allow online submission of applications by departments, real-time monitoring of applications and a time-bound issuance of NOCs with an in-built mechanism of auto-reminders to both the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the general administration department on pendencies. The employees will also be informed about the status of the application through emails and text messages.

