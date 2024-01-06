Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh knocked out Kerala and secured the top spot in national education accessibility as per the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy report released by the EAC-PM (Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister), Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said on Saturday.

"AP govt takes great pride in surpassing Kerala, securing the top spot in national education accessibility," Satyanarayana said in a post on 'X'.

Andhra Pradesh scored 38.50, outperforming Kerala which scored 36.55, the Minister shared.

The Education Minister said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has transformed Andhra Pradesh's education system in a span of just five years.

"The visionary & dynamic leadership of Hon'ble CM @ysjagan and effective governance turned what seemed impossible into reality, transforming AP's education system within just 5 years," Satyanarayana said.

The State of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in India Report is a joint report published by the EAC-PM (Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister), Government of India and Institute for Competitiveness.

It ranks states based on basic skills in reading, writing, and mathematics. Foundational Literacy and Numeracy is the ability to read and understand a basic text and perform simple mathematical calculations by the end of grade 3. (ANI)

