Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday presented the Shrestha Divyang Balika award to winner Fatima Anshi in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

The 'Shrestha Divyang Balika' is an annual award that aims to empower persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, winner Fatima Anshi spoke about her journey. She also spoke about the challenges that she had to overcome.

"Growing up, I had a lot of challenges that I had to overcome, given the fact that I was visually impaired. There have been times when I was told that nothing could be done by me and that I could only be confined to certain aspects of life. There have been times when I have been excluded from different opportunities. But that actually served as some sort of driving force that urged me to prove that my disabilities do not define me. It's not who I am and I have more things to offer the world," Anshi said.

She further added, "Ever since I was a kid, I started working towards it. I was able to win various competitions and I was able to explore myself more. I was able to acquire knowledge with different resources that I have had access to. I have grown up to have a young heart with big dreams and aspirations and step by step, I am trying to get closer to all the dreams, one of which is becoming an IFS Officer."

Heaping praise on EAM Jaishankar, Fatima Anshi said, "As a youngster, I really wanted to become a part of the community that strengthens India's relationship with different parts of the world. I really am honoured to be on the same occasion as Jaishankar sir. I want to tell him how much he inspires us."

Earlier today, S Jaishankar addressed the 'Vikist Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Today, 'Modi ki guarantee' is something that is believed not only in the country but also in the world. 'Modi ki guarantee' means good governance and people-centric policies. This means that if someone is in trouble abroad, whether it is somebody who goes to Saudi Arabia or the UAE or students in Ukraine, PM Modi is there for them. This is a big difference that has happened in the last 10 years," said the Union Minister.

Speaking on the central government's public welfare schemes, Jaishankar said, "In these ten years, I have had the great fortune of working very closely with the Prime Minister as his cabinet member. These have been very difficult years, too. During COVID, we sat together and discussed how to respond to it. I have actually seen many of the schemes, whose results we are seeing today, from the start. I have seen it since the first meeting, when someone raised a concern. But 'Modi is Modi', he strives to find a solution."

"The last ten years have seen every need addressed in some form. If you have health issues, there is 'Jana Arogya Yojna'. For people who want to start their business but lack resources, there is 'Mudra Yojna'," he added.

The resolution of the 'Viskit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is to develop India in every way by 2047. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim of attaining saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. (ANI)

