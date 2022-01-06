New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate telephonic talks on Thursday with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore and Nigeria on further expanding bilateral ties.

The latest round of Jaishankar's engagement came a day after he held similar conversations with the foreign ministers of Australia, Indonesia, the Maldives and Bhutan.

In his talks with the foreign minister of Bangladesh, A K Abdul Momen, Jaishankar invited him for the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting in India soon.

"Exchanged New Year's greetings with FM Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh. 2021 was a demonstration of our deep solidarity and friendship. Agreed that we must build further on that foundation in 2022. Congratulated him on the cricket victory in New Zealand," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"Invited him for the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting in India soon," he added.

Following his conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Khadka, Jaishankar said it was agreed to broaden the "vistas" of bilateral cooperation.

"Just finished a New Year call with FM Dr. Narayan Khadka of Nepal. Was an opportunity to recognize progress on so many fronts. Our Development Partnership and Covid collaboration have been noteworthy. Agreed to broaden the vistas of our cooperation," he said.

Referring to his talks with the foreign minister of Singapore, Vivian Bala, the external affairs minister said views on regional challenges were shared, besides a discussion on bilateral issues.

"Good to connect in the New Year with FM @VivianBala of Singapore. Exchanged notes on the Covid situation. Discussed ideas on the bilateral front. And shared views on regional challenges," he wrote on Twitter.

On his talks with Nigeria's Geoffrey Onyeama, Jaishankar said the development of a "special relationship" between the two countries was reviewed.

"Nice speaking to FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria. Conveyed greetings for 2022 and reviewed development of our special relationship. Look forward to an early Joint Commission Meeting at Abuja," he said in another tweet.

Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday night and with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

