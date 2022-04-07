By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Ballygunge assembly bypoll Babul Supriyo on Thursday said that earlier he could meet only 70 per cent of the population, but now after joining TMC, he can meet the entire 100 per cent.

Supriyo on Thursday attended the Iftar party with West Bengal Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim after campaigning along with Abhishek Banerjee.

"A communal stamp was imposed over my image. But it is not true. Earlier I could only meet 70 per cent . Now I am free to meet 100 per cent population. I am among those four-five singers who performed shows in Pakistan. When I was in BJP, I was not afraid of anyone. Now whoever wants to create controversy, can do so. I do not need to comment on them," Supriyo told ANI.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat fell vacant following the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Keya Ghosh for the seat while Saira Shah Halim is in the fray from CPI(M).

It's pertinent to mention, Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the ruling party at the Centre last year. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after he had resigned.

Polling will be held on April 12 for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency Ballygunge in West Bengal. (ANI)

