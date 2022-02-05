New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Jolts of an earthquake were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.

The exact magnitude of the quake is yet to be ascertained.

"That was a very strong earthquake. 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

