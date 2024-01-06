Morigaon (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Morigaon on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake struck at 11.38 pm on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on January 5, 2024, 23:38:18 IST, Lat: 26.24 & Long: 92.40, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Morigaon,Assam, India," the NCS said in a post on X.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

