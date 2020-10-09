Kamjong (Manipur) [India], October 9 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Kamjong district of Manipur on Friday.

The tremor occurred at 3:12 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 09-10-2020, 03:12:50 IST, Lat: 24.62 & Long: 94.52, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kamjong, Manipur," NCS said in a tweet.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul district of Manipur.

On September 1, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 55 km east of Ukhrul in Manipur. (ANI)

