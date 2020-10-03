Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) An earthquake of 3.9 magnitude jolted Guwahati and its nearby areas on Saturday, officials said.

No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

The earthquake occurred around 9.06 pm and the epicentre was 51 km west of Guwahati in Kamrup district, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the quake was 10 km, it said.

People rushed out of their homes in panic, following the tremor.

