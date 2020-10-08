Ladakh [India], October 8 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh's Kargil on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The tremor occurred at 9:22 am at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 09:22:06 IST, Lat: 35.36 and Long: 75.81, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

