Leh (Ladakh)/Jammu and Kashmir, [India], March 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted North of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt at 7.29 am at 186 kilometres North of Alchi village in Leh district of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case Accused Niraj Bishnoi, ‘Sulli Deals’ Creator Aumkareshwar Thakur Granted Bail on Humanitarian Grounds.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2022, 07:29:39 IST, Lat: 35.87 and Long: 77.47, Depth: 148 Km, Location: 186km N of Alchi (Leh), Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)