New Delhi [India] September 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale was recorded by the National Center for Seismology on Friday afternoon at Andaman and Nicobar islands.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 02-09-2022, 12:43:03 IST, Lat: 14.11 and Long: 93.49, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 108km NNE of Diglipur, in Andaman and Nicobar island, India."

According to the initial information, the epicentre of the earthquake was 108 Kilometers in the North-Northeast (NNE) of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island and the depth of around 10 kilometres.

The earthquake occurred at around 12:43 pm today.

However, no casualties or damages or life loss were reported by authorities so far.

More details are to be followed. (ANI)

