Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], September 25 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale struck near Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday night, as per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt around 8:35 pm at the depth of 63 kilometres.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane’s Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 24-09-2021, 20:34:27 IST, Lat: 9.22 and Long: 93.92, Depth: 63 Km, Location: 246km North of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," said the NCS in a tweet.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to frequent earthquakes.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

Earlier on September 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale jolted the islands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)