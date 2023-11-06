New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday afternoon as an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hit Nepal.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 4:16 pm on Monday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal," the National Center for Seismology said in a post of X.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred in Manipur's Churachandpur on Sunday evening.

According to NSC, the earthquake occurred at 5:42 pm on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur, India," NCS had said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India on Friday as an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal. (ANI)

