Andaman and Nicobar [India], September 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Island in the wee hours on Friday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground and it occurred at 2:30 am.

Also Read | Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray Says 'Faith in Judiciary Vindicated', After Bombay High Court Allows Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 24-09-2022, 02:23:00 IST, Lat: 3.71 and Long: 95.96, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 431 km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

No life or property loss was reported after the earthquake. (ANI)

Also Read | Elephant Attack: Woman Trampled to Death by Elephant in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, Husband Manages To Escape.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)