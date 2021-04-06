Tinsukia (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred near Tinsukia in Assam at 3:42 am on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Tremors were felt in various parts of Assam.

Yesterday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale occurred near the Sikkim-Nepal border at 8:49 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation. (ANI)

