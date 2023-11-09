West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng, accdording to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:24 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Also Read | Noida Police Station Head Shunted From Post After ‘Casteist’ Music Video Featuring Him Surfaces on Social Media; Commissioner Orders Inquiry.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 09-11-2023, 18:24:03 IST, Lat: 27.34 & Long: 92.18, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh", said the NCS in a post on 'X'.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit North Bengal on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Thane: 60-Litre Capacity Pressure Cooker Explodes in Food Outlet in High-Rise in Hiranandani Estate, No One Hurt.

The tremors were felt around 10 am in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)