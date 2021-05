Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Meghalaya's capital city Shillong on Saturday evening, as per the National Center for Seismology.

The quake was felt in East Khasi Hills in Shillong, according to NCS.

The earthquake struck at around 6.50 pm. (ANI)

