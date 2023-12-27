Tezpur (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Assam's Tezpur in the early hours on Wednesday, said National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 5:55 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 20km. The epicentre of the quake was located at 42km east of Tezpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 27-12-2023, 05:55:35 IST, Lat: 26.70 & Long: 93.22, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 42km E of Tezpur, Assam, India", the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the earthquake.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hit Assam's Guwahati. (ANI)

