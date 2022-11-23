Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale was felt near Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the movement of tectonic plates under the earth's surface was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology. (ANI)

