Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Island) [India], January 10 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman Islands on Wednesday morning, as per National Center for Seismology data.

According to NCS, the tremors were felt at around 7.53 am on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 12.66 and longitude 93.02 at a depth of 10 km, as per the NCS data.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 10-01-2024, 07:53:49 IST, Lat: 12.66 & Long: 93.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: AndamanIslands, India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X, stated.

Earlier this week, tremors of magnitude 6.7 were felt in Indonesia's Talaud Islands.

As per NCS data, the quake struck on the intervening night of Tuesday, January 9, at a depth of 80 km. (ANI)

