New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Arabian Sea on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the quake occurred at 9:52 pm and was registered at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 05-01-2024, 21:52:43 IST, Lat: 20.18 & Long: 72.24, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Arabian Sea," the NCS posted on X.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Lunglei, the NCS said.

The quake struck at 7:18 am on Friday at a depth of 10km, the NCS said further. (ANI)

