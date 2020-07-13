Diglipur (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am today.

Also Read | Shubham Mishra Detained by Vadodara Police For Abuses, 'Rape Threats' Against Comedian Agrima Joshua, FIR Registered.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)