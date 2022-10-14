Campbell Bay (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], October 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, the National Center of Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place 208km north of Campbell bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at around 06:49 PM, with latitude 8.86 and longitude 94.17.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 18:49:20 IST, Lat: 8.86 & Long: 94.17, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 208km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted National Center of Seismology. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)