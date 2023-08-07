Andaman and Nicobar [India], August 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Monday.

The tremors were felt at 12:53:24 Indian standard time (IST).

The depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km, according to NCS.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 07-08-2023, 12:53:24 IST, Lat: 9.18 & Long: 93.95, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted the Andaman and Nicobar islands in the early hours of Thursday, an official statement said.

The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am on Thursday.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km. (ANI)

