Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the Leh region in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 4.33 am at a depth of 5 km.

Also Read | Aircraft Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded in France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands at Mumbai Airport (Watch Videos).

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 34.73 and longitude 77.07.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 26-12-2023, 04:33:54 IST, Lat: 34.73 & Long: 77.07, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Leh, Ladakh, India," NCS posted on X. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.7 on Richter Scale Strikes Kishtwar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)