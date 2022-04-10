Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar) [India], April 10 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter Scale, hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 07:02 am 70 km Northeast of Campbell Bay.

The earthquake was 10 km in depth, according to the NCS.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-04-2022, 07:02:26 IST, Lat: 7.50 and Long: 94.31, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted NCS.

This comes three days after another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale had hit Campbell Bay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As per National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6:07 PM on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 06-04-2022, 18:07:19 IST, Latitude: 7.37 and Longitude: 94.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 63km NE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology had tweeted.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. (ANI)

