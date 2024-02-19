Kargil (Ladakh) [India], February 19 (ANI): An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck the Ladakh region near Kargil on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured at 9: 35 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 19-02-2024, 21:35:17 IST, Lat: 35.45 & Long: 74.93, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NW of Kargil, Laddakh," NCS said in a post on X. More details are awaited (ANI)

