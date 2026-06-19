India News | EaseMyTrip Foundation Hosts Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Savee Cafeteria Initiative

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): EaseMyTrip on Friday welcomed Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at Savee Cafeteria, an initiative by the EaseMyTrip Foundation, aimed at promoting culture, community, and responsible hospitality.

Preeti Satyanarayana, President of the Foundation, highlighted their vision of creating meaningful spaces, adding that the organisation continues to work on initiatives connecting people, heritage, and experiences.

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In a post on LinkedIn, EaseMyTrip shared, We were honoured to welcome Hon'ble Tourism Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji at Savee Cafeteria, an initiative by EaseMyTrip Foundation. On behalf of EaseMyTrip Foundation, Ms. Preeti Satyanarayana, President, warmly welcomed him and shared the vision behind creating meaningful spaces that support culture, community, and responsible hospitality."

"At EaseMyTrip Foundation, we continue to work towards initiatives that bring people, heritage, and experiences closer together," the post read.

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Meanwhile, last month, EaseMyTrip reported continued momentum in Q4 FY26 with revenue from operations growing 8.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 152 crore, supported by strong traction in hotels, holidays and international markets. The company also highlighted its Vision 2030 roadmap, backed by Board approval for a Rs 500 crore fund raise to expand non-air segments and strengthen global presence.

EaseMyTrip said annual Gross Booking Revenue for FY26 stood at Rs 8,376 crore, supported by a quarterly GBR of Rs 2,138 crore in Q4, according to a press release by the company.

"The company reported annual Gross Booking Revenue (GBR) of Rs 8,376 crore for FY26, supported by a quarterly GBR of Rs 2,138 crore in Q4," the release said.

Revenue from Operations for the quarter grew 8.9 per cent YoY to Rs 152 crore from Rs 139.5 crore in Q4 FY25, "reflecting healthy travel demand and increasing adoption across the company's expanding portfolio of travel services". (ANI)

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