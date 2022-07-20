Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal D K Patnaik emphasised on the importance of the Borjhar Air Force base here during a two-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson said in a statement that the Air Marshal arrived at the Air Force Station at Borjhar, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday on an inspection visit.

Also Read | India Records 6,74,021 Cyber Security Incidents This Year Up to June 2022: Government.

He was received by Air Commodore Atul Saggar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Borjhar, and presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival.

Air Marshal Patnaik was briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative preparedness of the station, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Cloud Adoption Can Add $380 Billion to India's GDP, Create 14 Million Jobs: Nasscom.

The top commanding officer visited various units and sections and interacted with the personnel of the Air Force Station.

He stressed the strategic importance as well as the future development aspects of the Air Force base.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)