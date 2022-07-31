Kolkata, Jul 31 (PTI) Following are the major stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL3 BH-QUAKE Quake jolts parts of Bihar, none hurt

Patna: Several places in Bihar were jolted by a magnitude 5.5 earthquake that struck Nepal's capital Kathmandu in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said. CAL7 BH-COURT-MP-COMMENT Ex-Bihar MP gets 3 years in jail for controversial comments against Nitish

Jehanabad: A special court in Bihar's Jehanabad district sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June 2015. CAL9 WB-SCAM-PARTHA Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Partha

Kolkata: Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who is at the centre of a multi-crore school jobs scam, on Sunday claimed that the money recovered during Enforcement Directorate raids does not belong to him, and time will tell who are “conspiring” against him. CAL13 WB-MLAs-ARREST 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs arrested after cash haul in Howrah

Howrah (WB): Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were arrested on Sunday in West Bengal's Howrah district after a huge amount of cash was recovered from their vehicle, a senior police officer said. CAL14 BH-PM-LITIGANT Bihar: Union minister's party sacks leader who moved court against PM

Patna: Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, floated by late Ram Vilas Paswan's rebellious relatives, on Sunday expelled its state general secretary Sudhir Kumar Ojha, days after he filed a petition in a Bihar court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

