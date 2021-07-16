Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) The Eastern Railway announced on Friday that it would allow West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) candidates to travel in the staff-special trains on the day of the examination.

Daily tickets will be issued from booking counters on Saturday to the WBJEE examinees and their accompanying guardians willing to travel by staff-special trains, an Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

"Tickets will be issued on production of the original admit card of the examination," he said.

WBJEE is it the first major examination in the state to be conducted offline amid the improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations for entry into undergraduate engineering courses across 274 centres. Around 40 per cent of the candidates are from outside the state this year.

