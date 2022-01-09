Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm:

Covid impact: Kolkata's fine-dining report fall in sales, looks to deliveries

Kolkata: The fine dining restaurants in the country's food capital – Kolkata – who have been seeing a steady decline in customers as the third Covid-19 wave hit the vibrant city soon after Christmas, are looking at making up part of their losses though home deliveries.

4,714 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, highest since June 12

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha recorded 4,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 28 per cent more than the previous day, and the biggest single-day spike in nearly six months, the Health Department said.

Odisha govt issues notification for panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government issued notification for elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions, paving the way for the State Election Commission (SEC) to announce the date of the polls.

Assam issues 7-day discharge protocol for home isolation patients

Guwahati: The Assam government, in accordance with the Centre's policy, has said that a COVID-19 patient under home isolation will be considered discharged after seven days without having taken a second test, provided the person did not get fever for three consecutive days.

