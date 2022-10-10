Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Monday allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to the Shinde faction and ''Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' to the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray ahead of next month's bypoll in Andheri East constituency.

The poll panel has declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they are "not in the list of free symbols".

It asked the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena to furnish a list of three fresh symbols by October 11 and declared the 'flaming torch' as the symbol of candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election and till the final order is passed in the current dispute.

The poll panel had earlier barred the group led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Chief Minster Eknath Shinde from using the symbol "Bow and Arrow, reserved for "Shiv Sena, in the upcoming Andheri East bye-election on November 3.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar referred to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's ties with Congress and said "Congress does not have the right to use Balasaheb's name".

Kesarkar accused the rival faction of "misleading people".

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) is saying that because of 40 MLAs symbol has been seized. But the truth is he was CM because of these 40 MLAs. We left because Sena was leaving Hindutva. MLAs warned you but you didn't listen to them. You could have stopped what happened. Speak the truth in front of people," he said.

He said the state government was working for the welfare of the people.

"We are working for people. We have reduced 50 per cent electricity bill for farmers. Can you deny that because of BJP support you ruled in BMC? We don't speak against Uddhav. He speaks against MLAs," Kesarkar said.

He claimed that Uddhav Thackeray wanted to go with BJP but was not sure if he will remain Chief Minister and decided to remain with NCP and Congress. (ANI)

