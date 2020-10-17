New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday appointed retired IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as Special Police Observer for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh.

"As Special Police Observer, MK Das is assigned to observe the conduct of bye-elections and poll preparedness, especially with regard to security-related issues," the statement said.

The statement went on to say that Das, who retired as the Director-General of Police of the Manipur Police, had an impeccable track record and was also deputed as the Special Police Observer for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi in 2020.

He had earlier been deputed in the same capacity for Tripura and Mizoram during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election and the Jharkhand Assembly elections of 2019. (ANI)

