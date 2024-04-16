New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Election Commission on Tuesday banned Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48-hours over his alleged "derogatory remarks" against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini.

ECI bars Randeep Surjewala from holding any rally, public appearances and interview.

Also Read | Randeep Surjewala Banned by EC: Election Commission Slaps 48-Hour Campaign Ban on Congress Leader Over Hema Malini Remarks.

The poll body issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for allegedly making "vulgar" remarks about Hema Malini.

"Now, therefore, the Commission without prejudice to any Order/Notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Singh Surjewala for the above said misconduct," the Election Commission stated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Calls Police After Allegedly Drowning Three Minor Children to Death Amid Marital Dispute in Jalna, Arrested.

"The Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 06:00 pm on 16th April, 2024 (Tuesday)," it added.

"Whereas, the Commission had issued a show cause Notice No. 437/6/COMP/ECI/LET/FUNCT/MCC/2024, dated 9th March, 2024 to Randeep Singh Surjewala for violation of the aforesaid provisions of Model Code of Conduct for making the above-quoted statement," it stated.

"Whereas, a reply dated 11th April, 2024 has been received from Shri Randeep Singh Surjewala in response to the Commission's above said notice wherein he has inter alia, claimed that the video cited by the complainant allegedly containing aforesaid utterances was a doctored video," it said.

The Election Commission further said that the Commission received a complaint dated April 5 wherein it was alleged that Randeep Singh Surjewala had made the following "sexist, vulgar and unethical" public utterances against the dignity of BJP Member of Parliament, Hema Malini while campaigning in Haryana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)