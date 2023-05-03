New Delhi, May 3: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leaders Are Accountable to 'Shahi Family' in Delhi, JDS Is a Private Limited Company of a Family, Says PM Narendra Modi in Belagavi (Watch Video).

The Commission has asked Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

