India News | EC Issues Notification for Biennial Elections to 24 Rajya Sabha Seats

New Delhi[India], June 2 (ANI): The Election Commission on Monday issued a notification for biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten states.

This includes four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya.

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The elections will be held on June 18 and the results will be declared the same day. The filing of nominations has begun and the last date is June 8.

Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

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The poll panel has also announced the election schedule for eight seats falling vacant in Assam and Tamil Nadu. The notification for these seats will be issued today.

Political parties have begun deliberations to select their candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)