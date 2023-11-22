New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Rajasthan Congress chief for alleged inducement of voters ahead of the November 25 assembly polls.

The BJP had accused the Congress of resorting to "corrupt" practices by asking people to give missed calls on a mobile number to get benefits of its "guarantees" if it retains power in the state.

This is the second notice issued by the poll panel to the Rajasthan Congress on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the commission issued a notice to the state party chief for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as "news items".

In the second notice, the commission said an advertisement in newspapers and on social media was examined in the light of the provisions of the model code and "has been found to be prima facie violative of...provisions of the Model Code of Conduct."

It asked Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 7 pm on Friday.

In its complaint, the BJP had said, "A registered number was generated for the caller, creating an impression that only the caller would benefit by voting for a particular candidate or party, specifically the Congress party."

The Congress inserted this advertisement in newspapers and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also posted on X about it, the BJP complaint said.

