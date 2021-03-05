Kolkata, Mar 5 (PTI) Election Commission's special observer Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.

During the day, the EC issued notification for the second phase of polling in 30 assembly constituencies of the state, a senior official said.

In the second phase, polling will be held in some seats of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, he said.

Among the notable seats that will go to polls in the second phase on April 1 are Nandigram in Purba Medinipur and Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur.

Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm, as per the notification.

The last date of submitting nominations for the second phase is March 12, while the date of scrutiny is March 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 17.

So far, 19 people have submitted nominations for the 30 assembly seats in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27, EC officials said.

Meanwhile, narcotics worth Rs 1.65 crore were seized in the last 24 hours in the poll-bound state, they said.

Besides, 1.2 kg gold worth around Rs 59 lakh were also seized in raids at different places of the state, they added.

