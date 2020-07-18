New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions regarding conducting election campaigns and public meetings during COVID-19 pandemic period.

The last date for sending suggestions is by July 31.

"You are aware that some by-elections and General Assembly elections of Bihar are due in 2020. The Commission has desired to seek the views of the political parties regarding the above subject. Accordingly, you are requested to kindly send your views and suggestions latest by July 31, 2020 so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period," said a letter from the Election Commission.

The letter is addressed to President General Secretary of the recognised national and state parties.

Detailing about the instructions issued by it on various aspects of election campaigning, the letter read, "...the Election Commission has issued instructions on various aspects of election campaigning from time to time. All the existing instructions have been compiled in Compendium of Instructions, which are available on the Commission's website."

"In this connection, your kind attention is drawn to the current situation of COVID-19 in the country and several guidelines/directives issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005 prescribing safety measures to contain it. The state governments have also issued similar guidelines/directives and precautionary measures to control the spread of Covid-19 under relevant statutes," the letter read.

It said, "Some of the precautionary measures prescribed include compulsory wearing of face mask in public places, social distance, maintaining a prescribed minimum social distance in public places including restrictions on large public gatherings/congregations, thermal scanning at the place of gathering, sanitisation etc." (ANI)

