New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): With Delhi polls scheduled for Wednesday, Election Commission has emphasised to Chief Electoral Officer Delhi that a close tracking should be made by all the enforcement agencies for tracking all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voter and no party shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities.

In a letter sent by the Election Commission on Saturday, its secretary BC Patra laid emphasis on a series of measures to ensure free and fair elections. It referred to the meeting held on Saturday with concerned officials and laid out points for special focus.

The letter said that the Election Commission has issued directions to Observers, District Election Officer, Returning offices, Senior Officers of Municipal Authorities (MCD, NDMC and Cantonment Board) and police authorities during the review meetings to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections of the Delhi assembly.

It said that all DEOs shall hold special meetings with DCPs and senior police officials in presence of the General, Police & Expenditure Observers for handling the law-and-order situation for the most critical 72 hours to the close of poll and chalk out strategies to ensure free and fair elections.

"A close tracking should be made by all the enforcement agencies for tracking all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voter. The field level machinery/police administration/enforcement agencies should work as a team to track all types of malpractices," it said.

The letter said strict vigil and proper checking at the inter-state police posts, state excise check posts and commercial tax check posts will be helpful in tracking transportations of narcotics, freebies, precious metal, cash, liquor.

"A proper investigation is essential to establish linkage between the election process and the supply of such inducements. Media should be briefed whenever such consignments are seized. Drives should be launched to unearth and seize unlicensed arms and ammunition," the letter said.

"All the Election Expenditure Monitoring Teams like Flying Squad (FS), Static Surveillance Team (SST), Video Surveillance Team, Video Viewing Team, Expenditure Monitoring Committee, Excise Team, Media Certification & Monitoring Committee, District Election Monitoring Committee, Accounting Team, 24X7 Complaint Monitoring Cell etc. are to be fully functional during the last 72 hours of poll," it added.

The letter said CAPFs shall not be removed from the FS, SST.

"Advance Police deployment plan for the last 72 hours must be prepared factoring in the requirement of deploying police personnel for poll-day duty. Under no circumstance, the FSs. SSTs should be disbanded during last 72 hours for want of sufficient police/security personnel," the letter said.

"The Magistrate of the FS will ensure that proper procedure is followed and there is no law and order problem. The entire proceeding shall be video recorded. The In-charge Officer of FS shall also file complaints/ F.I.R. immediately against the persons, receiving and giving bribe; and any other person from whom contraband items are seized, or any other anti-social elements found engaged in illegal activity," it added.

The poll panel said that in case, a complaint is received and it is not possible for the FS to reach the spot immediately, then the information shall be passed on to the Static Surveillance Team, nearest to the spot or to the police station of that area, who shall rush a team to the spot for taking necessary action on the complaint.

The letter said that anybody carrying cash exceeding Rs. 50,000- should also carry all supporting documents along with it. "It is again reiterated that bribing or cases of threat/intimidation of electors are not only electoral offence but also punishable under Indian Penal Code and hence everybody should refrain from such activities and knowledge of any such incidence should be reported forthwith," the letter said

"It should be ensured no party or candidate shall include any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic. Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. There shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forum for election propaganda," it added.

The poll panel said that complaint received on c-VIGIL shall be attended immediately and action shall be taken as per the SoP of the Commission for which suitable arrangements and facilitations for effective operation of c-VIGIL violations should be ensured.

"It should be ensured that social media monitoring teams are in action and are reporting violation of model code of conduct, false narrative, political advertisement to the ROs/DEOs. Immediate response/counter by the DEOs/DCPs/ROs at the relevant social media platform has to be ensured," the letter said. (ANI)

