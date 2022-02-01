New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Monday extended the ban on road-shows, padyatras, vehicle rallies and processions till February 11 in five poll-bound states, said the official order.

However, the Election Commission has now permitted political parties and contesting candidates to hold a physical public meeting in designated open spaces with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people (instead of the existing 500 persons) or 50 per cent capacity of the ground.

With regards to door to door campaign, Commission has enhanced the limit from 10 persons to 20 persons.

"The Commission has now granted relaxation for political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50% of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed," reads the order.

These decisions were taken after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra held a review meeting on Monday over the COVID-19 situation in poll-bound states - Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

