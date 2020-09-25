Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls of Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' Constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council.

A press note from the Office Of Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana dated September 24 read, the ECI has ordered for de-novo preparation of electoral rolls of Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' Constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council with reference to November 1, 2020 as the qualifying date, so as to have fresh electoral rolls for these constituencies as per the following schedule:

Issue of public notice under rule 31 (3) of the Registrations of Electorals Rule 960 on October 1.

First republication of notice in newspapers under Rule 31(4) of the registration of Electors rules 1960 on October 15.

Second Republication of notice in newspapers under Rule 31(4) of the Regisration of Electors Rules 1960 on October 25.

Last date of receipt of applications in Form 18 or Form 19 as the case may be on November 6.

Period for the preparation of manuscripts and printing of draft electoral rolls by November 25.

Draft publication of Electoral Rolls on December 1, period for filling claims and objections from December 1 to December 31.

Date by which the claims and objections shall be disposed of the supplements be prepared and printed on January 12, 2021.

Final publication of Electoral Rolls on January 18, 2021.

As the electoral rolls for the Graduates' Constituencies are required to be prepared afresh, all persons whose names are included in the existing rolls should also submit fresh application in the prescribed Form-18. Every application in prescribed Form 18 by a person seeking enrolment in Graduates' Constituency shall be accompanied by authenticated copies of requisite documents/certificates duly authenticated by Designated Officer/Additional Designated Officer/Gazetted Officer of the District concerned/Notary Public, the press note read.

It maybe noted that mere reference to an entry in the existing electoral roll will not be repeated will not be taken into account for determining the eligibility of a person for enrolment in the electoral rolls, it added. (ANI)

